Snow blankets Dalai Lama's abode in Himachal

Dharamsala: McLeodganj, the abode of the Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh, was marooned in a blanket of snow Thursday, weather officials said.

However, lower areas like Dharamsala saw rain. The majestic Dhauladhar ranges of the Himalayas, forming the backdrop to the Tibetan spiritual leader's official palace, have been experiencing heavy snow, a Met Official said.

McLeodganj has been receiving some of the heaviest snowfall in many years.

The weather official said McLeodganj and its nearby areas like Naddi and Bhagsu have experienced more than one foot of snow. "McLeodganj is like a wonderland," remarked tourist Shubham Gill from Punjab's Amritsar, adding: "This is the season's first snowfall, but after many years in His Holiness' abode."

Lobsang Yangtso, Senior Environmental Researcher with The Tibet Network, a global coalition of Tibet groups, remarked with a post on X: "Finally a nice snowfall at Dharamsala. This year's snowfall came late and local are worried of summer water security, farming and tourism. Weather patterns are changing."

Tibetan government-in-exile member of Parliament Tenzin Jigdal considered the first snowfall of Dharamsala auspicious as they are preparing for the Tibetan New Year or Losar.

McLeodganj is the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile and the town and its suburbs support around 16,000 exiled Tibetans and an equal number of Indians.

According to the Met department, Dharamsala's minimum temperature fell to minus 1.9 degree.

The Met Office has predicted more snow across the state during the weekend.