Snowstorm death toll in Pak at 23

Lahore: The death toll due to unprecedented snowfall and rush of tourists in Pakistan's popular hill station of Murree reached 23 on Sunday after a minor girl, suffering from severe cold and pneumonia, died as she could not be rushed to the hospital in time.

Thousands of people visited Murree after the picturesque town in Rawalpindi in Punjab province received a record-breaking snowfall, leaving the local administration helpless and freezing to death at least 22 people, including 10 children, in their stranded vehicles. The death of a four-year-old girl has pushed the toll to 23. The minor girl died in Jhika Gali. She was suffering from severe cold and pneumonia, according to rescue sources, adding that she lost her life as she could not be rushed to the hospital in time.

Rescue officials told Geo News at least 23 people have died thus far as vehicles continue to remain trapped in several feet of snow. The toll was later confirmed by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a statement on Saturday night. The minister said that the situation can only be described as a "natural calamity" and that the area had witnessed "extreme snowfall".

The cars were prevented from moving on to Murree, people began proceeding there on foot, and they too were stopped, he said.