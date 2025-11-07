Source Says Kim Kardashian Is Shaken by Poor Reviews of All’s Fair

celebrity entertainment news: When the show debuted, it earned the shocking score of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes sources close to the show say Kardashian was shocked and was "visibly shocked" by All’s Fair negative reviews.

Kim Kardashian All’s Fair reviews

A crew member wrote, "When she saw the criticisms' reactions and her expression changed, she shook. It was like a moment struck her in one go."

The sources also claim that her co-stars - Glenn Close Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson and others gathered around her. Instead of placing blame on her they were said to have provided comfort and support. A source told the insider that Kardashian was emotional and expressed concern that she could had "brought the downfall of an award-winning ensemble."

Industry Response and the Fallout

In the background, top executives from Disney and Hulu are reportedly discussing the impact of the criticism. Industry experts described the initial rating of 0% as atypical for the high-profile production and noted that prestige films typically do not have that low a rating. The response is causing internal discussions regarding the strategy for marketing and what the reaction could have to do with any future projects together with Ryan Murphy.

The critics were especially Kim Kardashian series backlash performance, using terms such as "flat," "unconvincing," and criticizing the casting choice as "more show over substance." According to reports, Kardashian took the time to read many of the criticisms, which just amplified the emotional impact.

At the time of writing as of this writing, as of the date this article was written, Rotten Tomatoes score has shifted little and now stands at 5%. However, the early reaction has already caused a smudge.