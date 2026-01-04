Rain forecast for TN till January 9; temperatures to dip further

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday to January 9, even as the State continues to recover from a series of weather-related disruptions witnessed in recent weeks.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department, scattered rainfall was recorded across a few locations in Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region over the past 24 hours.

Data collected up to 8.30 a.m. showed that Nalumukku in Tirunelveli district received 5 cm of rainfall, the highest in the State during the period.

Meteorologists attributed the expected rainfall to prevailing atmospheric systems over the surrounding seas.

At present, a low-level atmospheric trough persists over the southeast Arabian Sea, close to the southern Kerala coast.

In addition, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is active over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay regions. These systems are likely to trigger intermittent light rain over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Puducherry and Karaikal as well.

Alongside rainfall, a noticeable drop in night temperatures is also on the cards.

The IMD has warned that minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may gradually fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at some places until January 7, potentially making early mornings cooler than usual for this time of the year.

The latest forecast comes in the backdrop of a challenging weather phase for Tamil Nadu over the past few months.

Several districts had earlier witnessed heavy rainfall episodes linked to cyclonic systems and northeast monsoon activity, resulting in waterlogging in urban centres, flooding in low-lying areas, and damage to crops in parts of the delta and southern districts.

Cities such as Chennai, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi experienced traffic disruptions and drainage overflow during intense spells of rain, while farmers in interior regions reported losses due to unseasonal precipitation.

Although the current forecast indicates only light rainfall, authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, particularly during early morning and late evening hours when temperatures may dip further.

Fishermen have also been advised to stay updated with official advisories, as sea conditions can change depending on the movement of atmospheric systems.

Weather officials said they are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will issue updated forecasts and warnings, if necessary, based on the intensity and movement of the prevailing systems.