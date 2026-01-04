Avatar: Fire and Ash crosses Rs 200 crore in India, 1 billion worldwide

Los Angeles: James Cameron’s latest cinematic spectacle, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has continued to defy expectations at the box office, solidifying its status as one of the most commercially successful Hollywood films of the year. The science-fiction epic has drawn enormous crowds worldwide, topping the USD 1 billion mark in global ticket sales in just over two weeks since release, a feat few films achieve in today’s competitive market.

In India, audience enthusiasm for the film has been particularly strong. By its sixteenth day in cinemas, Fire and Ash had earned over Rs 200 crore domestically, underscoring its broad appeal beyond typical Hollywood fare. This achievement is all the more impressive given the presence of major local releases earlier in the season, but even so, James Cameron’s visual odyssey managed to attract sustained interest across metropolitan and smaller cities alike.

The film’s journey began with a powerful opening weekend, racking up hundreds of millions globally and quickly surpassing the USD 500 million milestone within its first seven days. Early figures also showed that the movie continued to perform strongly through its second and third weeks, maintaining a leading position in several international markets.

Analysts note that Fire and Ash has benefitted from the holiday period, which typically boosts cinema attendance, while its premium IMAX and 3D screenings have contributed significantly to overall takings. The franchise’s loyal fanbase, coupled with the film’s cutting-edge visual effects and immersive world-building, have helped sustain audience interest far beyond the opening week.

While some critics have offered mixed reviews, the box office numbers speak for themselves. Avatar: Fire and Ash now stands among the top Hollywood hits of 2025, outpacing several major competitors at the Indian box office and reaffirming James Cameron’s enduring global draw.