US Launches Strikes On Venezuela, Maduro Captured And Taken To New York; Delcy Rodriguez Named Interim President

The United States has carried out a major military operation in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were flown to New York to face prosecution. After arriving in the city, Maduro was taken to the headquarters of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, where officials escorted him publicly, before he was reportedly moved by helicopter to the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

US President Donald Trump said Washington would temporarily take control of Venezuela until a power transition is completed. Addressing reporters, Trump stated that the US would oversee the country’s administration until a “safe, proper and judicious” transfer of power could be ensured. He also released an image showing Maduro aboard a US warship following his capture, with the Venezuelan leader seen blindfolded and dressed in a tracksuit.

According to US authorities, Maduro was detained after what they described as a large-scale strike and then flown out of Venezuela along with his wife. Both are expected to face legal proceedings in New York. Venezuela’s ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez said the couple were seized from their residence inside the Fort Tiuna military complex during the operation, alleging that the US attack amounted to the abduction of the country’s president and first lady.

Following Maduro’s removal, Venezuela’s Supreme Court moved swiftly to address the leadership vacuum. The Constitutional Chamber ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the role of interim president to ensure administrative continuity and safeguard national governance.

Venezuela’s opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado welcomed the development, saying Maduro’s capture came after he rejected a negotiated exit. She called on supporters to remain united and organized, stating that the opposition was ready to enforce its mandate and push for a democratic transition.

The developments have triggered international reactions. India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged those already there to limit movement and stay in contact with the Indian embassy in Caracas. The United Nations expressed serious concern over the US action, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that the operation set a dangerous precedent. Venezuela and Colombia, supported by Russia and China, have sought an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, while Venezuela’s foreign minister said the US intervention had destabilised peace in Latin America.