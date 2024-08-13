South Africa's top diplomat promises continuity in foreign policy under GNU

Johannesburg: South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola reassured that the country's foreign policy would remain consistent despite the transition to a Government of National Unity (GNU).



In a media briefing in Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital, on Monday, Lamola emphasised the country's "consistent goal of achieving a more just and equitable African continent and world."

"We have reassured everyone that there will be continuity in foreign policy, aligned with the GNU vision," he said.

According to him, the GNU, comprising 11 diverse political parties, has unanimously agreed to uphold a singular foreign policy focused on promoting peace, solidarity, and equal justice, reports Xinhua news agency.

"They will also promote multilateralism for a fairer, more equal, just, and compassionate world," Lamola said.

During the briefing, the Foreign Minister revealed that South Africa is finalising its priorities for its upcoming G20 presidency, which the country will assume on December 1, 2024.

He emphasised that this presidency presents a crucial opportunity to address pressing concerns of the Global South. Additionally, South Africa aims to build upon the initiatives started by previous host countries, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

"South Africa will use this opportunity to build on the efforts and successes of the Indonesian, Indian, and Brazilian G20 presidencies," Lamola said. "South Africa has consistently championed development issues and prioritised the concerns of African and developing countries in the G20."

South Africa would also use the presidency to advocate for reforming the global governance system, particularly the global financial architecture. "While the calls for more rapid and fundamental reforms have grown louder in recent years, the debate must advance toward tangible outcomes," he said.

The G20 Summit in 2025 will be the first on African soil, which the Foreign Minister said will feature a combination of in-person meetings and virtual events. This historic event will also showcase Africa's vibrant cultural heritage and stunning tourist destinations, promoting the continent's diversity and beauty.

Lamola further reaffirmed South Africa's position on the Middle East conflict, urging an immediate ceasefire.

"South Africa joins the international community in strongly condemning the attack on a school turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza that has killed more than 100 people, including women and children," said Lamola.

He stressed that the South African government remained gravely concerned about the continuing targeting of schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.

"We call on the international community to act decisively against this deliberate attempt to derail the ceasefire negotiations and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to the ongoing violations of international law," he added.



