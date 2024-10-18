South Korean President's approval rating falls to 22 pc: Poll

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 1 percentage point to 22 per cent this week, compared with the previous survey in the fourth week of September, a weekly poll showed on Friday.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs added 1 percentage point to 69 per cent, according to local pollster Gallup Korea.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party dived 3 percentage points to 28 per cent in the cited period.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating slipped 2 percentage points to 30 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minor left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party posted an 8 per cent support score this week, while the minor center-right New Reform Party logged a 3 per cent approval score.

The results were based on a survey of 1,001 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-per cent confidence level.