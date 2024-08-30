South Korea's nod to civic groups' bid for North Korean contact over flood relief

Seoul : The unification ministry said Friday it has given the green light to civic groups' requests for contact with North Koreans over flood damage relief, marking its first approval of civilian humanitarian aid bids in nine months amid strained inter-Korean relations.

The ministry said it has approved the requests by nine nongovernment organisations (NGOs) to come in contact with North Koreans over humanitarian assistance related to the North's latest floods in border areas, Yonhap news agency reported.

It marked the first time since last November that the conservative administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved NGOs' bid for civilian humanitarian assistance.

"Despite the current inter-Korean situation, the government has approved the contact requests by the civic groups solely for flood damage relief on the judgment that flood-hit North Koreans need to get back to their life as soon as possible," Kim In-ae, deputy spokesperson at the ministry, told a press briefing.

The official said the approval was given only for flood damage supplies, adding that the government is reviewing civic groups' attempt to come in contact with the North in a principle-based manner.

North Korea is struggling to recover from massive flood damage in its border areas along the Amnok River. Heavy rain in late July flooded large areas of the country's North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces.

Despite the ministry's approval, it remains uncertain whether North Korea would accept South Korean civic groups' aid offer, given Pyongyang's hostile stance against Seoul.

Earlier this month, the unification ministry offered to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea over its flood damage. But North Korea has remained unresponsive to Seoul's offer.