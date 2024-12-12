Live
- Stoinis vows to revive Melbourne Stars’ glory with fresh leadership
- DDA easing freehold conversion of shops: MoS Sahu
- CP Sudheer Babu Updates on Manchu Family Cases
- Keerthy Suresh Marries Long-time Friend Antony Thattil in Goa
- Siddaramaiah govt defends police action on Panchamasali Lingayat protesters
- India fined for slow over-rate in second WODI against Australia
- Former Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas Resigns from YSRCP
- Nagaur MP raises questions on intelligence failure after Raj CM's convoy hit by car
- Bengal: Senior resident doctor accused of rape, attempt to murder absconding
- Prateeksha Srivastava says she seldom meets fellow music composers Rusha, Blizza, in person
Just In
South Korea's ruling party chief voices support for President Yoon's impeachment
Han Dong-hoon, the chief of South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday expressed support for impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law last week
Seoul: Han Dong-hoon, the chief of South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday expressed support for impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law last week, calling on his party's lawmakers to vote based on their own "conviction."
Han Dong-hoon made the remarks as the opposition Democratic Party (DP) is set to file a new motion to impeach Yoon after a parliamentary impeachment vote failed Saturday as the majority of PPP lawmakers boycotted it, Yonhap news agency reported.
"We must stop further confusion. There is only one effective method now," Han said in a press conference. "In the next (impeachment motion) vote, our party's lawmakers should enter the assembly hall and take part in the vote based on their own conviction and conscience."
When asked whether he supported Yoon's impeachment, Han affirmed, "Yes," adding that there is no other way.
Han said Yoon has no intention of stepping down from office early, effectively breaking his promise to leave all decisions, including his term, to the PPP during his address last Saturday.