Special Promotional Offer 2025: Agastya Hydrogen Pilot Program

Austin, Texas, USA – April 7, 2025 – Agastya Hydrogen is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for industries and businesses to join the green hydrogen revolution with our Agastya Hydrogen Pilot Program 2025. This limited-time offer provides a unique chance to acquire a 1MW Agastya Alkaline Electrolyser Station (Plug and Play) at an exceptional price.

Offer Details: For just $450,000, the package includes:

Balance of Plant (BoP)

Engineering, Installation & Commissioning

1 Year Warranty

1 Year Agastya Annual Service Contract (FREE)

1 Year OEM Warranty

CIF Shipping across India

Key Features of the 1MW Agastya Alkaline Electrolyser Station:

High Efficiency: Produces 18 kgs of green hydrogen per hour using just 1MW of renewable electricity, significantly reducing environmental impact.

Resource Efficiency: Consumes 190 liters of water per hour, ensuring optimal use of resources.

Advanced Control Systems: Equipped with state-of-the-art control systems for maximum efficiency and reliability.

Modular Design: Allows scalability and seamless integration with renewable energy sources, supporting growth as your needs evolve.

Contact Information: To take advantage of this special offer, please send your Purchase Order to: [email protected]

About Agastya Hydrogen: Agastya Hydrogen, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is committed to leading the transition to sustainable energy by providing innovative green hydrogen solutions. Our mission is to empower industries, businesses, and stakeholders to adopt cleaner energy practices and contribute to a sustainable future.

This offer represents a pivotal moment for change, and we invite you to join us on this transformative journey in 2025.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gayathri Reddy

Head of Marketing and PR

Agastya Hydrogen