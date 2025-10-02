Live
- City reverberates with devotion on Dasara eve
- Men’s Ethnic Wear Trends This Dussehra 2025
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Status to Share on Bapu’s 156th Birth Anniversary
- Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share on Vijayadashami Celebrating the Spirit of Victory
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Remembering Bapu on His 156th Birth Anniversary
- CPI seeks all-party meet on irrigation projects
- CM to visit UAE ahead of partnership summit
- AP showcases investment potential at Japan biz forum
- CRDA officials welcome Malaysian delegation
- Gandhi Hill: CM Naidu to inaugurate development works today
‘State of calamity’ as quake kills 69 in Philippines
Cebu: Rescuers used backhoes and sniffer dogs to look for survivors in collapsed houses and other damaged buildings in the central Philippines on...
Cebu: Rescuers used backhoes and sniffer dogs to look for survivors in collapsed houses and other damaged buildings in the central Philippines on Wednesday, a day after an earthquake killed at least 69 people.
The death toll was expected to rise from the magnitude-6.9 earthquake that hit at about 10 pm on Tuesday and trapped an unspecified number of residents in the hard-hit city of Bogo and outlying rural towns in Cebu province.
Sporadic rain and damaged bridges and roads have hampered the race to save lives, officials said. “We're still in the golden hour of our search and rescue,” Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said in a news briefing.
“There are still many reports of people who were pinned or hit by debris.”