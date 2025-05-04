Stop Baloch genocide: Protest in Netherlands against Pakistan's 'kill and dump' policy

Utrecht: The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest and a photo exhibition in the Dutch city of Utrecht, urging the Netherlands and the international community to publicly condemn what it termed as grave atrocities committed by Pakistan against the Baloch people.

The protest, led by the BNM's Netherlands chapter on Saturday, aimed to amplify the voices of the Baloch people and draw attention to Pakistan's ongoing human rights violations, including the controversial "kill and dump" policy, enforced disappearances, and the systemic "abuse of ethnic and political minorities" in Balochistan.

"Amplifying Baloch voices, BNM appeals to the Netherlands to publicly condemn atrocities against Baloch people by Pakistan. Regularly, events are held in Balochistan to raise awareness of Pakistan's 'kill & dump policy,' which has instilled fear & uncertainty among the Baloch people. Thousands of families forcibly disappeared are left in the dark about the whereabouts or fate of their loved ones, while widespread poverty continues to affect the local population," read an official statement from the BNM.

According to the organisers, the event also aimed to raise international awareness about the illegal detention and continuous physical and psychological torture of key leaders from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) -- including Mahrang Baloch, Shah Jee Baloch, Beebo Baloch, Bibagar Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch.

The protest saw participation from BNM members, supporters, and human rights activists, who gathered in large numbers holding banners and placards bearing slogans such as 'Stop Baloch Genocide,' 'Enforced Disappearances Are Unacceptable,' and 'Free BYC Leaders'.

A photo exhibition was also held at the venue, capturing the dire situation in Balochistan through images of cultural identity, the sacrifices of 'martyrs', and portraits of enforced disappeared individuals.

The display sought to convey the pain and suffering endured by the Baloch people over decades of repression.

The BNM activists spoke about the Pakistan Army's alleged violence in the region and called for urgent global action to address the crisis.

The protest highlighted the Netherlands chapter's resolve to raise the Baloch issue at international forums and press the global community into taking meaningful action.

"This protest and exhibition reflected BNM Netherlands' unwavering resolve to raise the voice of the Baloch nation on every global platform and to shake the conscience of the international community into taking effective action against the ongoing state atrocities in Balochistan," the statement concluded.