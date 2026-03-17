Stop military Ops immediately: China

Beijing: Chinaon Monday called on all sides to immediately stop military operations in West Asia in response to US President Donald Trump's call to join other countries, including Beijing, to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international transport. The effective closure of the vital waterway by Iran in retaliation for airstrikes by the US and Israel has proved catastrophic for global energy and trade flows, causing the largest oil supply disruption and soaring global oil prices.

China also said it is in talks with the US about Trump's planned visit to Beijing later this month. About Trump's call to China and other countries to deploy warships to keep the strait "open and safe," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here that the recent tensions in Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters impacted the flow of the goods and international energy and has damaged regional peace and global stability.

Again China calls on all sides to immediately stop military operations to avoid further escalation of tensions and prevent regional turbulence having a larger impact on the world economic growth, Lin said.

India said it hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with the US to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

An Indian official said adding that around 2,20,000 Indians have returned to the country since February 28, when the war first began. Indian carriers have cancelled a total of over 4335 flights, while the foreign carriers cancelled upto 1187 flights.

India maintained that there is adequate crude oil inventory in the country, but LPG supply continues to remain a bit concern.

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said Monday that Britain is working with international partners on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasizing that the country does not want to become involved in a broader war.

US Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr has warned American news television networks of revocation of broadcast licenses over their coverage of the Iran war, remarks that drew sharp political backlash. After US President Donald Trump lashed out at the media coverage of the Iran war, Carr asked news broadcasters to "correct course" and "operate in public interest", failing which they risk losing their licenses. "I am so thrilled to see Carr looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic "News" Organizations. They get Billions of Dollars of FREE American Airwaves, and use it to perpetuate LIES, both in News and almost all of their Shows, including the Late Night Morons, who get gigantic Salaries for horrible Ratings, and never get, as I used to say in The Apprentice, "FIRED"," Trump said.

The Israeli Air Force has destroyed the aircraft used by the Iranian leadership at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, marking a significant blow to the regime's strategic mobility.