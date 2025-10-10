Live
- Cough syrup deaths: TN govt not cooperating, says MP CM Yadav
- Wordle Answer for October 10 (#1574): Clues, Hints & Solution – LEVER
- Anasuya stuns in desi glam look
- TCS Tops Quarterly Revenue Expectations, Confident on H2 Outlook
- Thunderstorms Expected in Telangana as Trough Influences Weather Patterns
- Officially celebrate Sri Krishna Deva Raya’s anniversaries
- SP vows strict action against interstate crimes
- IPS officer ‘suicide’: Saini meets deceased’s wife; she demands arrest of DGP
- Plea for more signboards to prevent accidents on highways dismissed
- Discord Data Breach Exposes 70,000 User ID Photos After Third-Party Vendor Hack
Strong 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines; Tsunami Warning Withdrawn
Highlights
- A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, prompting initial tsunami warnings and mass evacuations.
- Authorities have since lifted the alert, though reports of structural damage and aftershocks persist.
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines’ Mindanao region on Friday, leading to widespread panic and temporary tsunami warnings. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially cautioned of potentially “destructive” waves and urged residents in coastal areas to move to higher ground. However, the tsunami threat has now been lifted, according to Reuters.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the quake’s depth at about 62 kilometers, while the Philippine agency later revised it to 20 kilometers after further analysis. The epicenter was located off the coast of Manay in Davao Oriental, near Davao City, home to over 5 million people.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that emergency teams were working round the clock to assist affected residents. Local officials reported damage to several buildings and a church in Davao Oriental. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System had also issued alerts for nearby regions, while Indonesia’s North Sulawesi and Papua coasts were placed on high alert for moderate waves.
This incident follows another major quake just a week earlier in Cebu province, where a 6.9-magnitude tremor left at least 74 people dead and caused significant destruction, including the collapse of a historic church.
Despite the lifting of the tsunami warning, authorities continue to monitor for aftershocks and assess damage across the affected areas.
Next Story