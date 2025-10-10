Strong 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines; Tsunami Warning Withdrawn

A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines’ Mindanao region on Friday, leading to widespread panic and temporary tsunami warnings. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially cautioned of potentially “destructive” waves and urged residents in coastal areas to move to higher ground. However, the tsunami threat has now been lifted, according to Reuters.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the quake’s depth at about 62 kilometers, while the Philippine agency later revised it to 20 kilometers after further analysis. The epicenter was located off the coast of Manay in Davao Oriental, near Davao City, home to over 5 million people.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that emergency teams were working round the clock to assist affected residents. Local officials reported damage to several buildings and a church in Davao Oriental. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System had also issued alerts for nearby regions, while Indonesia’s North Sulawesi and Papua coasts were placed on high alert for moderate waves.

This incident follows another major quake just a week earlier in Cebu province, where a 6.9-magnitude tremor left at least 74 people dead and caused significant destruction, including the collapse of a historic church.

Despite the lifting of the tsunami warning, authorities continue to monitor for aftershocks and assess damage across the affected areas.