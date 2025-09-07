Taiwan again detects Chinese military presence near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated on Sunday that it detected 21 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and two official ships near its territory until 6 a.m. (local time).

According to Taiwan's MND, 12 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. In response to Chinese military activity, Taiwan's armed forces closely monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels and coastal-based missile systems.

"21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence posted on X.

This latest incursion follows a recent pattern of Chinese military activity near Taiwan. On Saturday, Taiwan reported that 28 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and two official ships were spotted operating near its territory. According to the statement, Taiwan forces monitored the situation and responded to Chinese military action.

In a post on X, the Ministry of National Defence stated, "28 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 24 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Similarly, the ministry also reported Chinese military activity near its territory on Friday. In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated: "17 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on its reunification with Beijing. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and responds to China's incursions.