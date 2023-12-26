Live
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case till Dec 28
- Telangana CM assures all support to Foxconn for proposed projects (Lead)
- Post-Christmas Skin Care Tips Revitalize Your Glow After the Festive Season
- Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
- Cambodia's exports to RCEP members up 27% in 11 months: Report
- IND v SA: Kohli-Iyer 67-run partnership rescues India after early scare on opening day
- Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses
- Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures
- Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of 3 Vivo-India executives
- PM Modi's YouTube channel subscribers number cross 2 crore, far ahead of other global leaders
Just In
Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
Taiwan is not seeing any signs of large-scale Chinese military activity before elections next month but is keeping a close watch on China, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday.
TAIPEI: Taiwan is not seeing any signs of large-scale Chinese military activity before elections next month but is keeping a close watch on China, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Taiwan's Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary election will shape the Chinese-claimed island's relations with Beijing, which has over the past four years ramped up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.
As the election approaches Taiwan has been reporting Chinese fighter jets and warships around the island, as well as balloons crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait, though the military says they are most likely for weather monitoring purposes.
"So far we haven't seen signs they're making big moves, but nothing today doesn't mean there won't be something tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," Taiwan defence ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters in Taipei.
"We are watching all the time," he added.
China has not hidden its dislike of the presidential frontrunner Lai Ching-te from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, regularly denouncing him as a separatist and warning any moves towards Taiwan's formal independence means war.
Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China that have been rebuffed. He says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.
The defeated republican government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists who declared the People's Republic of China.
Taiwan's defence ministry gives a daily update on Chinese military activities near the island, including how many aircraft it has detected.
Over the past year and a half China has staged two major rounds of war games near Taiwan.