At least 14 civilians, mainly in the Thailand Cambodia conflict, have been killed in border clashes between soldiers along the border. Both sides used small arms, rockets and artillery, while Thailand airstrikes Cambodia.

According to the Thai Defence Ministry's spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Thailand Cambodia border clashed in six areas. This comes a day following a landmine blast along the border that injured five Thai soldiers. Bangkok also recalled its minister to Cambodia and expelled Cambodia's minister to Thailand.

Hostilities in the area surrounding ancient Ta Muen Thom Temple began in the early hours of Friday morning, July 25, 2025, said General Khov Ly. Associated Press intelligencers near the border heard ordnance sounds from beforehand in the morning.

Officers also verified that four civilians had been wounded during the fighting that took place on Thursday( 24 July 2025). They added that over 4,000 people were displaced, from their townlets to the evacuation centers. This was the first report of casualties on the Cambodian side.

This is a rare case of a military conflict between members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, although Thailand has had former Southeast Asia border tensions and sporadic clashes with Myanmar.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to all parties to exercise maximum restraint and settle their differences through peaceful dialogue.

Both sides blame the other

Thailand and Cambodia blame each other for the Thailand Cambodia crisis. Both claim that civilians are being targeted.

The Public Health Ministry in Bangkok reported that one Thai dogface and 13 civilians, including several children, were killed. In addition, 14 dogfights and 32 civilians were injured. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin condemned the cross-border airstrikes against civilians and a sanitarium as a violation of transnational philanthropic law.

He said" We prompt Cambodian authorities to stop these war crimes incontinently and to return to the principles of peaceful concurrence."