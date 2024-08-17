Thailand gets new Prime Minister

Bangkok: Thailand's Parliament elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, as the country's new prime minister Friday.

Paetongtarn, 37, becomes Thailand's third leader from the Shinawatra family, after her father, who was ousted by coup before returning from exile last year, and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, who lives in exile.

She is leader of the ruling Pheu Thai party but was not an elected lawmaker. The Constitutional Court two days ago removed the last prime minister over an ethics violation. Paetongtarn got a majority of the votes in Parliament with voting ongoing.

