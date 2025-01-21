Washington: Donald J Trump, 78, was on Monday sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term four years after he left the American capital as a pariah. Trump now becomes the first ex-President to be convicted of felony crimes - the New York jury found him guilty on all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influ-ence the 2016 presidential election, the loss of which led to the riots - and the first convicted felon to become President.

He stormed back to the White House with a strongman persona and a vi-sion of an all-powerful presidency with a promise to aggressively reset US policies in a range of domains including immigration, tariffs and energy.

Minutes after being administered the oath by Supreme Court Chief Jus-tice John Roberts, Trump - who survived assassination attempts - de-clared, “The ‘Golden Age of America’ begins now”.

He received standing ovations when he declared that he would announce a “national emergency” at the southern border in Mexico and a “national energy emergency” that would allow oil extractors to “drill, baby drill” - issues that had been key campaign pitches and resonated with his ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) supporters.

Rattling off other key talking points of his campaign, which may have far-reaching consequences, the President said his administration would de-port “millions and millions” of undocumented migrants, “tariff and tax” foreign countries, “take back” the Panama Canal and rename the Gulf of Mexico. Trump’s deputy, JD Vance, was sworn in as Vice President just before him.