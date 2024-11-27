Live
- Priyank Kharge highlights crucial collaboration between India, Switzerland in biotech research
- Texas to provide more land for Trump's mass deportation plan
- Russian FM Lavrov says diplomatic settlement on Ukraine remains distant
- One person dies, eight develop uneasiness in a acid leak at Pharma city
- Student suicide in Gurukulam, what really happened ?
- ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim to extend home scoring streak against FC Goa
- Child marriage prevented in MP's Rajgarh
- NTPC Green Energy IPO Makes Market Debut with 3.2% Premium: Shares List at Rs 111.5
- BGT 2024-25: Australia to add uncapped Beau Webster to squad for pink-ball Test
- Karnataka Lokayukta raids 20 locations in Bengaluru, BBMP officers under scanner
Just In
Three Uzbek nationals arrested in Turkey for killing Israeli Rabbi
Turkish intelligence and police captured three Uzbek nationals in Istanbul, accusing them of killing an Israeli-Moldovan civilian who resided in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Turkish sources.
Istanbul: Turkish intelligence and police captured three Uzbek nationals in Istanbul, accusing them of killing an Israeli-Moldovan civilian who resided in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Turkish sources.
Turkish sources said the arrest was conducted at the request of the UAE as the three Uzbek citizens fled the country after being confirmed as the perpetrators of the murder, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Turkish intelligence and police "quickly" launched a covert operation against the suspects, tracked their flights, and monitored their movements after they arrived in Istanbul.
The suspects' taxi was stopped for a traffic check, and they were arrested and subsequently extradited to the UAE.
Zvi Kogan, a former Israeli soldier, was a rabbi and emissary of the Jewish religious movement Chabad in the UAE.
The UAE intelligence and security authorities found the body of Kogan on November 24, three days after the rabbi went missing. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office then said Kogan was killed in a "heinous antisemitic terror incident."