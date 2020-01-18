To spread awareness about organ donation Indian-American travels 43 Countries, Meets 73,000 people

An Indian-American entrepreneur is travelling around the world to spread awareness about organ donation, a media report said, after donating his own kidney to his brother in 2014.

Anil Srivatsa began the' Gift of Life Adventure' after donating his kidney, which is a series of overland expeditions aimed at spreading awareness about organ donation, the India-West newspaper said on Friday.

"Love was the reason I went through what I did for my brother. I think love is only the reason that anyone would donate an organ to someone else, love someone you know personally, or love to help a poor stranger," he said.

Mr. Srivatsa has been travelling through 43 countries, burning rubber for over 100,000 km, on the road for over 400 days, sharing his story with over 73,000 people.

In the hundreds of talks, he gave at schools, universities, Rotary Clubs, community centres and offices, Srivatsa talks about the kidney donation-related concerns and also discusses the legal and logistical issues that plague the donation of organs around the world.

Between 1997 to 2006, Srivatsa was the host of a Limca book record-keeping syndicated radio talk show called "Anil-ki-Awaaz" across America.