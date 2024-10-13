Live
- ‘Very technically correct’ Root enjoying best years of his career, says Boycott
- Grand Dasara Celebrations at Nagar Kurnool Tank Bund
- Canada: Mysterious white blobs wash up on beaches
- Detained Ukrainian journalist dies in prison
- Disowned him 11 years ago: Family of Baba Siddique murder accused
- Lack of Health Insurance Coverage in Rural Areas- The Role of Family Caregivers
- Priyanka Gandhi should lead Cong to save party: BKU chief Gurnam Charuni
- Kondareddypalli Welcomes Chief Minister with Grand Dasara Celebrations
- Congress lost in Haryana due to EVM issues not Hooda: Rashid Alvi on BKU chief
- Why deep-fried, baked, grilled foods are driving diabetes in India
Just In
Traffic accidents kill 1,489 in Myanmar in 9 months
A total of 2,896 traffic accidents occurred in Myanmar from January to September this year, killing 1,489 people and injuring 4,182 others, according to a report from the Road Transport Administration Department (RTAD) on Sunday.
Yangon: A total of 2,896 traffic accidents occurred in Myanmar from January to September this year, killing 1,489 people and injuring 4,182 others, according to a report from the Road Transport Administration Department (RTAD) on Sunday.
The number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries this year decreased compared to the same period last year, which logged 3,634 accidents that resulted in 1,864 deaths and 4,993 injuries, the report said, as per Xinhua.
The Yangon region had the highest number of traffic accidents this year, with 630 incidents, followed by Ayeyarwady Region with 437 accidents and Bago Region with 390, it said.
In the capital Naypyitaw, there were 89 traffic accidents, resulting in 60 deaths and 99 injuries during the period, the report said.
In the whole year of 2023, 2,422 people were killed in traffic accidents in Myanmar, official figures showed.