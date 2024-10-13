Traffic accidents kill 1,489 in Myanmar in 9 months

Yangon: A total of 2,896 traffic accidents occurred in Myanmar from January to September this year, killing 1,489 people and injuring 4,182 others, according to a report from the Road Transport Administration Department (RTAD) on Sunday.

The number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries this year decreased compared to the same period last year, which logged 3,634 accidents that resulted in 1,864 deaths and 4,993 injuries, the report said, as per Xinhua.

The Yangon region had the highest number of traffic accidents this year, with 630 incidents, followed by Ayeyarwady Region with 437 accidents and Bago Region with 390, it said.

In the capital Naypyitaw, there were 89 traffic accidents, resulting in 60 deaths and 99 injuries during the period, the report said.

In the whole year of 2023, 2,422 people were killed in traffic accidents in Myanmar, official figures showed.