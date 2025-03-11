  • Menu
Train Hijacked in Pakistan by Baloch Liberation Army

Train Hijacked in Pakistan by Baloch Liberation Army
Highlights

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the "Jaffar Express" train in Pakistan's Balochistan region. Over 100 passengers were taken hostage, and six Pakistani military personnel were killed in the attack.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the "Jaffar Express" train in Pakistan on Tuesday, taking over 100 passengers hostage. Six Pakistani military personnel were killed in the attack.

The train, carrying over 400 passengers, was fired upon as it traveled from Quetta to Peshawar. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, threatening to kill the hostages if Pakistani forces attempted a rescue operation. The BLA blew up the railway tracks, forcing the train to stop before boarding and capturing the passengers.

Security forces have reached the scene in Balochistan's Mushqaf area. The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures to handle the situation.

