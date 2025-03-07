Trump Admin Held Direct Talks with Hamas on U.S. Hostage Release

The Trump administration directly engaged in negotiations with Hamas for the release of U.S. hostages, marking a significant shift from longstanding U.S. policy against direct talks with designated terrorist organizations.

Adam Boehler, the U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs, met with Hamas representatives multiple times in Doha, according to sources. These previously undisclosed negotiations aimed at securing the release of American citizens held in Gaza. The discussions reportedly went beyond hostage matters, touching on a potential ceasefire agreement.

Since 1997, the U.S. has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, previously relying on intermediaries such as Qatar and Egypt to communicate with the group. The White House confirmed Boehler’s involvement, stating he had the authority to engage in such talks. However, it remains unclear when Israel was informed.

Following the release of some hostages under a ceasefire agreement, Trump issued a direct warning to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all remaining captives, including the remains of deceased individuals. He threatened severe consequences if the group did not comply.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job,” Trump stated. “Not a single Hamas member will be safe if the hostages are not freed.” His remarks followed previous threats made before the January ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged Israel’s stance on the negotiations but provided no further details. Meanwhile, a Palestinian militant faction condemned Trump’s statements, accusing the U.S. of complicity in actions against Palestinians. Hamas has yet to issue an official response.

Trump’s decision to engage with Hamas while maintaining a hardline stance represents a major policy shift. Former intelligence officials have suggested that while direct negotiations may expedite hostage releases, they could also incentivize Hamas to capture more hostages in the future.

With hostages still in captivity and a fragile ceasefire in place, the full impact of these secret negotiations remains uncertain. Developments in the coming weeks may further reveal the consequences of this unprecedented diplomatic move.