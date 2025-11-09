Trump admin tightens visa norms worldwide

Washington: The US State Department has ordered embassies worldwide to enforce sweeping new visa screening rules under the “public charge” provision of immigration law.

The ‘public charge’ rule under US immigration policy allows officials to deny visas or permanent residency to any applicant who might become a ‘public charge’, implying that they might be dependent on government assistance.

This move revives and seeks to expand the standards set during the first term of President Donald Trump. These had been relaxed during former president Joe Biden's tenure before Trump returned to power and took over in early 2025.

“Self-sufficiency has been a longstanding principle of US immigration policy… and the public charge ground of inadmissibility has been a part of our immigration law for more than 100 years,” Fox News quoted the official communication cable as saying.

The order directed consular officers to deny visas to applicants likely to rely on public benefits, while keeping in mind factors like health, age, English proficiency, finances, as well as the long-term need for medical assistance and care.

“You must examine all aspects of the case… including the petition, visa application, medical report, affidavit of support, and any information uncovered in the course of screening and vetting,” the cable said, clarifying that any previous use of government cash assistance or institutionalization could also be seen as grounds for denial.

The direction from the State Department also means that visas to the US could be rejected based on certain medical conditions, including diabetes and obesity.

While the health of the potential immigrants has always been assessed as part of the visa application process, including screening for communicable diseases like tuberculosis and obtaining vaccine history, the new guidelines expand the list of medical conditions to be considered.