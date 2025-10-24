  • Menu
Trump again claims India will stop buying Russian oil

Trump again claims India will stop buying Russian oil
Washington: US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that India has agreed to "stop" buying oil from Russia and would bring them down to...

Washington: US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that India has agreed to "stop" buying oil from Russia and would bring them down to “almost nothing” by the end of the year.

However, he said that it is a process and will take some time. Trump also said that he would try to persuade China to do the same. China and India are the two biggest buyers of Russian crude oil. Trump has been claiming for the past few days that India has assured him that it will significantly reduce its oil imports from Russia.

According to the US, India is helping Putin to finance the war through its purchase of Russian crude oil. The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%, including a 25% additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

