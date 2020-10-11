Trump backs out: 2nd US Presidential debate cancelled 

Washington: The planned October 15 debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was officially cancelled on Friday a day after Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission organizing it to change its format to a virtual event to guard against the spread of Covid-19.

The debate, originally scheduled as a town hall-style encounter in Miami, was intended to be the second of three presidential debates. The final one is planned for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. After Trump refused to take part in the October 15 debate, Biden scheduled a televised town hall-style event for himself that evening.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in an emailed statement: "It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22."

Trump announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and spent three days hospitalized receiving treatment before being released on Monday.

The Republican president, seeking re-election on November 3, on Thursday called the format change in which he and Biden were to participate from remote locations "ridiculous" and said it would be a waste of his time to take part.