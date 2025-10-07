Trump Credits ‘Tariff Diplomacy’ For Averting India-Pakistan War, Calls Himself ‘Peacekeeper’

Former US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that his intervention earlier this year prevented a major conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking from the White House, Trump claimed that his use of trade tariffs was the decisive factor that stopped both nations from escalating into war, portraying tariffs as both an economic and peacekeeping tool.

“If I hadn’t used tariffs, there would have been at least four wars. India and Pakistan were about to clash—seven planes had already been shot down,” Trump said, emphasizing that his economic leverage prevented further violence.

The former president argued that the tariffs not only boosted US revenue but also maintained global stability. “We made hundreds of billions of dollars and kept peace because of tariffs,” he added, describing himself as a “peacekeeper.”

The confrontation between India and Pakistan erupted in May when India’s Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases across the border following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. A ceasefire was declared on May 10, which India maintains was a mutual decision, despite Trump’s repeated claims of personal involvement.

Trump recently said he warned both sides that continued fighting would result in the suspension of trade ties, which he claims led to a quick de-escalation. He also noted that Pakistan’s military chief, General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended his role in preventing further bloodshed.

“He said I saved millions of lives by stopping that war,” Trump remarked, recalling his meeting with Pakistani leaders.