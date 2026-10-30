Trump drops Kansas, Iowa rallies for tele-rallies five days before midterms

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called off in-person rallies in Kansas and Iowa planned for the final weekend before the November 3 midterm elections and will instead campaign through a string of tele-rallies, with the Republican Party saying it was in a “strong position” in both states.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the change on Thursday, five days before polls close. “With Republicans in a strong position in Kansas and Iowa, previously planned in-person rallies in those states will no longer take place as scheduled,” the RNC said in a statement.

Trump had been scheduled to rally in Salina, Kansas, on Saturday in support of Senator Roger Marshall, and at the Five Flags Event Center in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday.

The RNC said the President “is expected to participate in a large number of tele-rallies, which can reach more voters in the limited time left before polls close”. It listed nearly 20 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

“Voters across the country want to hear from President Trump before Election Day, and this 72-hour sprint will be a huge boost in the closing days,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said.

In Iowa, the tele-rally will support Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn and other Iowa Republicans, according to the announcement on the Dubuque event.

Trump was asked about the Kansas decision as he left Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday afternoon after a rally for Darline Graham, the Republican Senate nominee and sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

“I think he’s doing well. We’re going to do a tele rally for him instead,” Trump said of Marshall. “He’s doing very well, actually.”

When a reporter asked about his health and the rally schedule, Trump said: “We had a great rally. That was a great rally, and I think that Darlene’s going to do very well. I think we’re all going to do very well.”

He then turned on the reporter. “You’re sick to ask that question. You are sick,” Trump said. “Look at this guy. He’s way out of shape. Look at how badly he comes to me.”

“I’m not going to Kansas because he’s doing very well. I’m going to do a telerally. Tomorrow I’m doing Florida,” he said.

The White House schedule for Friday shows Trump taking part in a tele-rally aboard Air Force One at 5 p.m. before delivering remarks at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, at 7 p.m. and then flying to Palm Beach.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for South Carolina, Trump said GDP “came out at a much higher number than any projections, 3.4, which was almost double some projections.”

Asked about young voters and his rallies, he said: “I’m doing a rally now in South Carolina and it’s packed… 99 per cent favorable.”

“In honor of Lindsey Graham, I’d like to see his sister win,” Trump said, adding that “her brother was a great guy”.

Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton in a race that has tightened in recent polling.

Trump has held more than two dozen rallies since launching his final midterm push this month.

Control of both chambers of Congress is at stake on November 3.