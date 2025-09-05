Live
- Ganesh laddus across Hyderabad set to go under the hammer
- TGSRTC to ply 230 buses for Ganesh immersion across city
- SHE Teams nab 900 men for harassing women
- Ramchander Rao terms GST Council’s decision as festive gift
- Khairtabad Bada Ganesh turns cynosure of all eyes
- CM opens Omfed cafe in Delhi
- Odisha to issue work orders for 50K Antyodaya houses
- JNTUH secures 94th rank in NIRF 2025 Engg category
- PJTAU climbs to 24th rank in NIRF 2025, V-C credits govt support, staff’s efforts
- BJD failed to play role of main Oppn: Bhupinder
Trump Fund Cuts: Harvard wins court battle
Highlights
Boston: In a major legal victory for Harvard University, a federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to reverse billions of dollars in frozen federal research funding, ruling that the cuts were politically motivated and violated constitutional protections.
The decision, issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, restores more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants and contracts that the administration had suspended earlier this year.
The judge found that the government’s justification—claiming Harvard had failed to address antisemitism on campus—was a “pretext for unlawful retaliation” against the institution.
