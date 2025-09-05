Trump Fund Cuts: Harvard wins court battle

Boston: In a major legal victory for Harvard University, a federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to reverse billions of dollars in frozen federal research funding, ruling that the cuts were politically motivated and violated constitutional protections.

The decision, issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, restores more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants and contracts that the administration had suspended earlier this year.

The judge found that the government’s justification—claiming Harvard had failed to address antisemitism on campus—was a “pretext for unlawful retaliation” against the institution.