  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Trump nominates conservative economist to head agency that compiles jobs, inflation data

Trump’s Tariff Move on India Disrupts Modi’s Russian Oil Strategy
x

Trump’s Tariff Move on India Disrupts Modi’s Russian Oil Strategy

Highlights

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that he has nominated E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation, to head the...

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that he has nominated E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation, to head the agency that compiles and publishes the nation's employment and inflation figures.

“Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE,” Trump said on social media late Monday.

Antoni, if approved by the Senate, would replace Erika McEntarfer, who was appointed commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics by former President Joe Biden. Trump fired McEntarfer Aug. 1 after the July jobs report showed hiring slowed sharply this spring, with job gains in May and June revised much lower than initially estimated.

Trump accused McEntarfer, without evidence, of rigging the jobs data for political reasons.

The announcement comes one day before the BLS is scheduled to release the latest inflation data, for July. It is forecast to show that consumer prices rose for the third straight month as tariffs are pushing up the cost of many imported goods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick