Trump says Xi nuclear meeting 'maybe single most important', orders robotics import talks

Washington: US President Donald Trump said a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament was already scheduled and could be "the single most important meeting", as he ordered negotiations with trading partners on imports of robotics and industrial machinery.

"We're meeting with, scheduled already with President Xi of China. And we have a meeting on nuclear disarmament… Maybe the single most important meeting," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (local time).

"China's much further behind, but they'll catch us within five years," he said.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said, "Well, we talked about Iran, talked about Russia. And I think with Russia, we're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon, and I think a lot of progress is being made."

Asked who would meet, he said, "With President Putin and President Zelensky."

On Iran, Trump said, "With Iran, we're in a very good position… they want to make a deal, but they like tapping it along. Maybe they're waiting for the election or something, but that's not gonna help them."

"We've decimated their military. We've decimated their finances. They have no money. They have inflation the highest in the world, 301 per cent a couple of days ago," he said.

Asked whether there could be a surprise against Iran after the midterm elections, Trump said, "I can't tell you that… but anything's possible."

Earlier, departing the White House, Trump was asked about Vice President JD Vance's role on Iran. "No. He asked me what I thought, and I said if you want to do that, that's OK," Trump said.

Trump also attacked Mary Peltola, the Democratic Senate candidate in Alaska. "Mary Peltola should resign from the race. I think she should be prosecuted criminally for what she did… That's voter fraud at the highest level," he said. He referred to a "fake Dan Sullivan" and said Peltola "should be taken off the ballot".

Asked about visa issues involving the family of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Trump said, "I thought they were treated very unfairly." Asked whether Flavio Bolsonaro was the rightful president, he said: "I'm not going to make a comment about that… It was a very strange election, that's for sure."

Separately, Trump signed a proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 on imports of robotics, industrial machinery and their parts and components.

The proclamation said the Commerce Secretary had found that such goods "are being imported into the United States in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States."

Rather than imposing immediate tariffs, Trump directed the Commerce Secretary and the US Trade Representative to "jointly pursue negotiations of agreements" with trading partners and to update him within 180 days.

"Depending on the status or outcome of such negotiations, I may consider alternative remedies in the future, including imposing or modifying tariffs, duties, quotas, and fees," the proclamation said.

It said robotics and industrial machinery supported "approximately $7.1 trillion in shipments of manufactured goods in 2024" and warned that such equipment "from certain foreign entities" can "pose significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities". The proclamation did not name any country.

The action adds to a series of Section 232 investigations into strategic sectors that could eventually affect exporters worldwide, including those in India, which is negotiating a trade agreement with Washington.



