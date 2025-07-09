Trump's Escalating Trade War: India Faces Severe Tariff Threats Amid BRICS Tensions

President Donald Trump has intensified his trade offensive against India and other BRICS nations, announcing severe tariff measures that could significantly impact India's key export sectors. The US President announced a 50% tariff on copper imports and issued warnings of potential 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical products, with the pharmaceutical measures potentially delayed by about a year Live IndiaYahoo Finance.

As per sources, the pharmaceutical sector stands as India's most vulnerable export industry, with the United States representing India's largest medicine export market worth $9.8 billion in 2024-25. This figure marked a 20% increase from the previous fiscal year, with America accounting for 40% of India's total pharmaceutical exports. The sector has established major manufacturing centers in states like Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

Copper exports also face significant challenges, with India's copper shipments totaling $2 billion in 2024-25. Of this amount, the United States purchased $360 million worth of copper, representing approximately 17% of India's total copper exports. This metal plays a crucial role in technology, construction, and other essential industries.

Trump has simultaneously targeted BRICS member countries with an additional 10% tariff, stating that "Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff" CNBCNPR. The BRICS bloc currently includes 11 members: the original five nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Indonesia.

The US President criticized the BRICS grouping, claiming it was established to undermine America and weaken the dollar's global position. Trump indicated that while pharmaceutical tariffs might be delayed, other tariffs could take effect as early as August 1 Trump tariffs live updates: Trump says he won't extend August 1 deadline after letters to Japan, South Korea, others, adding urgency to ongoing trade negotiations.

India maintains hope for a comprehensive trade agreement that could offset or eliminate some of these proposed levies. Trade negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks, with both sides working to find mutually beneficial solutions. However, the escalating tariff threats have created additional pressure on these diplomatic efforts.

The pharmaceutical warning carries particular weight given India's position as a major global supplier of generic medicines. Trump stated that companies would receive approximately one to one-and-a-half years to adjust their operations before facing the potential 200% tariff rate Trump tariffs live updates: Trump says he won't extend August 1 deadline after letters to Japan, South Korea, others, creating a window for negotiations and potential manufacturing relocations.

These developments represent a significant escalation in Trump's protectionist trade agenda, utilizing broad executive powers to impose comprehensive tariff measures. The copper tariff announcement comes alongside broader investigations into various sectors, including semiconductors, lumber, critical minerals, and energy products, suggesting further trade restrictions may follow.

The timing of these announcements coincides with increased tensions between the United States and BRICS nations, particularly regarding currency and trade policies. India's significant exposure through its pharmaceutical and copper exports makes it particularly vulnerable to these trade measures, potentially affecting thousands of jobs and billions in export revenue.

As negotiations continue, both countries face the challenge of balancing economic interests with broader geopolitical considerations, while Indian exporters prepare for potential market disruptions and explore alternative strategies to maintain their competitive position in global markets.