Trump's USAID Claims Spark Political Row Over Foreign Election Influence In India

A political controversy has erupted in India following former US President Donald Trump's comments about USAID's $21 million funding for Indian voter turnout initiatives. Trump suggested at the FII Priority Summit in Miami that the Biden administration's funding might have been intended to influence election outcomes in India.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya seized on these comments to criticize Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, linking Trump's allegations to Gandhi's 2023 London speech. Malviya accused Gandhi of being a "tool for foreign agencies" and cited a video clip where Gandhi discussed democracy with international audiences. The BJP leader emphasized Gandhi's previous statements about seeking support from US and European nations, characterizing them as calls for foreign intervention in India's internal affairs.

The controversy has drawn attention to a March 2023 event where Gandhi spoke about democratic challenges, suggesting that Western nations were overlooking significant democratic issues. The BJP had previously criticized these remarks as an attempt to malign India's image internationally.

In response to Trump's allegations, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called for transparency, requesting the government to publish a white paper detailing USAID's historical involvement with both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India. Ramesh dismissed Trump's claims as "typically nonsensical" while emphasizing the importance of clarifying USAID's role in India since its establishment in 1961.

The incident has intensified debate about foreign influence in Indian elections and the role of international aid organizations in democratic processes, highlighting tensions between India's major political parties over external involvement in domestic affairs.