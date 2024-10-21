Turkey aims to boost renewable energy share in electricity production

Turkey is aiming to further boost the share of renewable energy in its electricity production to 47.8 per cent by 2025, according to a report by the semi-official Anadolu Agency, citing the 2025 budget proposal of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The proposal outlines plans to increase the contribution of solar power plants (SPP), wind power plants (WPP), geothermal power plants (GPP), and hydroelectric power plants (HPP) in the energy mix, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation, Turkey currently has an installed capacity of 32,195 MW from HPP, 12,369 MW from WPP, 18,756 MW from SPP, and 1,691 MW from GPP.

By 2025, the country reportedly aims to expand this capacity to 32,395 MW for HPP, 14,800 MW for WPP, 22,600 MW for SPP, and 4,487 MW for GPP.

The share of renewable energy in electricity production, which was 42.7 per cent in 2023, is expected to reach 45 per cent by the end of 2024 and 47.8 per cent in 2025, Anadolu said.

According to the budget proposal, the country is also aiming to increase the share of domestic resources in electricity production to 58.9 per cent by the end of this year and 59.4 per cent by 2025 while reducing natural gas's share to 20.7 per cent by the end of 2024 and 18.9 per cent by 2025. In 2023, natural gas accounted for 21.4 per cent of electricity production.

To facilitate these objectives, the ministry is expected to receive a budget of 45.3 billion lire ($1.33 billion) for the year 2025.