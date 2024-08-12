  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Turkish airstrikes kill 17 Kurdish militants in Iraq

Turkish airstrikes kill 17 Kurdish militants in Iraq
x
Highlights

Turkish forces have conducted airstrikes against targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in Iraq, killing 17, the country's Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Ankara: Turkish forces have conducted airstrikes against targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in Iraq, killing 17, the country's Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The airstrikes were carried out as part of 'Operation Claw-Lock' zone in Iraq, said the Ministry, without specifying the time frame of the strikes.

Turkish security forces frequently conduct cross-border operations in Iraq, targeting PKK hideouts and bases that they allege are used to stage attacks against Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target PKK members in Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X