Two Customs officials shot dead in Pakistan's DI Khan in second attack in four days

Two Customs officials were shot dead in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, in the second attack on officials of the department in four days, reports said.

Four others were injured in the attack that occurred near York Toll Plaza in the district, police said, Geo News reported.

The unidentified assailants escaped after the shooting.

On April 18, five Customs officials and a civilian were killed in the same district when unidentified assailants attacked a department vehicle in the Daraban tehsil of the district. The driver of the Customs Department vehicle lost control after the attack and it collided with another vehicle, leading to the civilian's death.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, reiterating that such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the government and that the fight against terrorism would continue till their complete elimination.

Expressing his condolences to the families, the PM said that looking after the bereaved families was now the government's responsibility and directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to prepare a package for them, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Dera Ismail Khan is among the worst terrorism-affected districts of the province along with Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank, and North and South Waziristan.