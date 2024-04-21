Live
- BJP moving ahead with resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Kishan Reddy
- Amit Shah attends roadshow in Assam
- For first time, Cong’s ‘Shahi Parivar’ won’t vote for own party: PM Modi’s sharp dig at Gandhis
- WTA Tour: Rybakina beats Kostyuk, storms to third title of the season in Stuttgart
- Athletics: Jepchirchir breaks women-only world marathon record in London
- Russia warns of banning Pakistani rice again after contaminant found
- Golf: Scottie Scheffler takes lead at RBC Heritage; Sahith Theegala placed fourth
- IPL 2024: Dhawan still out with injury as PBKS elect to bat against Gujarat Titans
- Hybrid work models offer significant opportunity for Indian video conferencing market: Logitech
- Election Commission revises TN voter turnout to 69.72 per cent
Just In
Two Customs officials shot dead in Pakistan's DI Khan in second attack in four days
Two Customs officials were shot dead in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, in the second attack on officials of the department in four days, reports said.
Two Customs officials were shot dead in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, in the second attack on officials of the department in four days, reports said.
Four others were injured in the attack that occurred near York Toll Plaza in the district, police said, Geo News reported.
The unidentified assailants escaped after the shooting.
On April 18, five Customs officials and a civilian were killed in the same district when unidentified assailants attacked a department vehicle in the Daraban tehsil of the district. The driver of the Customs Department vehicle lost control after the attack and it collided with another vehicle, leading to the civilian's death.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, reiterating that such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the government and that the fight against terrorism would continue till their complete elimination.
Expressing his condolences to the families, the PM said that looking after the bereaved families was now the government's responsibility and directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to prepare a package for them, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Dera Ismail Khan is among the worst terrorism-affected districts of the province along with Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank, and North and South Waziristan.