Two killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese town

Beirut: Two people were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes over border villages adjacent to the Blue Line on Friday at dawn and launched flares in the sky of the region, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the the state-run agency.

Moreover, five people were injured on Thursday evening in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Henawei in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

The airstrike resulted in the shattering of windows of houses surrounding the targeted area while also causing damage to the electricity and water networks in the village.

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.