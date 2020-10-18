UAE’s Sheikh inspects Hindu temple site in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi : Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, inspected the site of Abu Dhabi's first ever Hindu temple and reviewed its construction progress.

The foundation stone of the temple was laid in April last year and work started from December, which is expected to be completed in 2022, the Khaleej Times reported .

During the site inspection, Sheikh Abdullah met representatives of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the community-based social and spiritual organisation building the temple.

The Minister also held discussions with Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, leader of the Hindu community and head of BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Following the meeting, Brahmavihari Swami highlighted how the project team and the entire Hindu community were dedicated to making this long-term contribution to the UAE.