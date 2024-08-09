Live
Ukraine downs 27 Russia-launched drones
The Ukrainian forces shot down all 27 combat drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on the country.
Kyiv: The Ukrainian forces shot down all 27 combat drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on the country.
According to Ukrainian Air Force, Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones were intercepted over seven regions in northern, central, southern and eastern Ukraine overnight, Xinhua news agency reported.
The air defence system was operating in the Kyiv region, but there were no casualties or damage in the area.
Two drones were destroyed over the central Dnipropetrovsk region and caused damage to infrastructure, said regional governor Sergii Lysak.
