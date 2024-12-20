Ukraine plans to create joint gas hub with Poland

Kyiv: Ukraine is working to create a joint gas hub with Poland to compensate for the loss of the Russian gas transit, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk.

"The end of transit marks the beginning of competition among new routes and resources, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is actively increasing its share in the EU's overall energy mix," Kolisnyk said.

The proposed Eastern European gas hub would leverage Ukraine's storage facilities and Poland's LNG terminals to store and supply gas for consumers in Europe, he added.

Ukraine used to be a key transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had reaffirmed that Kyiv will not extend its five-year gas transportation deal with Russia, which expires on December 31.

In August, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, had travelled to Kyiv to take part in celebrations of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's Independence, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Ukraine.

"Your Independence Day is, in a sense, also a celebration of the independence of all of Central Europe. Because without an independent Ukraine, it is difficult to think about an independent and safe Poland, Lithuania or other countries in our region," said the Polish leader during the main celebrations held in Sofia Square along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Duda had emphasised that in 1991 Poland was the first country in the world to officially recognise the independence of Ukraine.

"From the very beginning we supported your pro-Western aspirations. Poles supported you during the Orange Revolution and also during Euromaidan," he stated during his address at the Sofia Square.

The Polish President's office mentioned that the leader also pointed out that for over two years the Ukrainian nation has been heroically fighting for its country, and "paying the highest price" for it.

"In this most difficult trial, you are not alone. Poland has supported, supports and will continue to support your righteous fight until the victorious end," said Duda.

Duda had previously – in 2016 and 2021 – taken part in the celebrations of the adoption of the Act of Independence of Ukraine.



