UK's Heathrow Airport opens terminal for 'red list' India

London: London's busy Heathrow Airport opened a dedicated new terminal on Tuesday for arrivals from countries designated as "red list", such as India, for a higher risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Travellers on direct flights from such destinations will now go through Terminal 3 and then move directly to a government-approved quarantine facility booked at the passengers' own expense. It comes after the London airport's staff had raised fears for their safety because of overcrowding, amid concerns that travellers arriving from red list countries – from where travel is effectively banned except for British and Irish nationals or limited exceptions – were mixing with those from green and amber.

"Red list routes will likely be a feature of UK travel for the foreseeable future as countries vaccinate their populations at different rates," a Heathrow Airport spokesperson said.

"We're adapting He­athrow to this longer-term reality by initially opening a dedicated arrivals facility in Terminal 3 from 1 June for red list passengers arriving on direct flights," the spokesperson said.