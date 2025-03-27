UN experts seek release of Baloch human rights defenders by Pak; end of crackdown on peaceful stirs

The United Nations experts on Wednesday demanded that Pakistan release Balochistan human rights defenders and end the crackdown on peaceful protests.

The human rights experts expressed concern for the welfare of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and other human rights defenders detained for staging peaceful protests.

They highlighted an escalating series of brutal actions by the Pakistan police against the BYC, a network advocating for the rights of the minority Baloch community.

In a statement issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the experts stated that the actions intensified after a massive attack by Baloch separatists on a passenger train on March 11, after which several prominent Baloch human rights defenders from the BYC were allegedly arrested by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department or forcibly disappeared.

“We have been monitoring with growing concern reports of alleged arrests and enforced disappearances of Baloch activists over the past number of months, and the violent incidents in the past few days have significantly increased our concerns,” the experts said.

On March 21, Quetta Police stormed a peaceful BYC protest in front of the University of Balochistan calling for the release of detained and forcibly disappeared activists. Three people were reportedly shot and killed while others were injured, and dozens more were arrested.

In response to this incident, BYC, including Mahrang Baloch, a woman human rights defender and a leader of the movement, organised a sit-in, with the bodies of those killed in the police operation on March 21, to protest police violence. On March 22 morning, this demonstration on Sariab Road, Quetta, was raided by police, who used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Several BYC activists, including Mahrang Baloch, were detained. The whereabouts of Mahrang were reportedly unknown for nearly 12 hours, and she was allegedly denied access to family visits or legal counsel. Mahrang and numerous other BYC members have been reportedly charged under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On March 24, another prominent BYC member and woman human rights defender, Sammi Deen Baloch, was arrested alongside others in front of the Karachi Press Club by the Karachi Police as she protested against the crackdown. Her detention has been reportedly ordered for 30 days under the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

“We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch and other human rights defenders detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. We urge the Pakistani authorities to immediately release them and to refrain from abusing counter-terrorism or public safety measures against human rights defenders, and we call on the authorities to clarify without delay the fate and whereabouts of all those reportedly subjected to enforced disappearances,” the experts added.

The experts called on the Government of Pakistan to address conditions conducive to terrorism, in line with the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. They are in contact with the authorities of Pakistan regarding their concerns.



