Live
Just In
UN General Assembly declares July 6 as 'World Rural Development Day'

United Nations: The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare July 6 as 'World Rural Development Day.'
By adopting the resolution without a vote, the General Assembly on Friday decided to declare July 6 as 'World Rural Development Day' to highlight the critical importance of rural development and transformation for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, reports Xinhua news agency.
The General Assembly invites all UN member states, organisations of the UN system and other international and regional organisations, as well as non-governmental organisations, individuals and other relevant stakeholders, to observe World Rural Development Day by presenting and promoting concrete activities with regard to the sustainable development of rural areas and communities.
It also invites all relevant stakeholders to contribute to and support World Rural Development Day and requests the UN Secretary-General to bring the resolution to the attention of all member states, the organisations of the UN system and other relevant stakeholders for appropriate observance.
Also on Friday, the General Assembly adopted a resolution titled "United Nations Games," which calls for the convening of the United Nations Games annually, and it invited relevant stakeholders to make voluntary contributions to a trust fund dedicated to the Games.