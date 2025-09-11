Based on Labor Department data released Thursday that initial claims jumped by 27,000 to 26,33,000 for the week that ended September. 6--the most since the month of October 2021. Economic analysts interviewed by Bloomberg had predicted approximately 235,000 applications.

In the meantime, US jobless claims for continuing benefits that count how many people are who are receiving unemployment benefits, remained the same level of 1.94 million during the week that began August. 30th The government released US economy slowdown.

In general terms the data suggest that there is a beginning of a trend towards layoffs picking up. The labor market has clearly been slowed this summer with many employers putting off hiring amid uncertainty regarding tariffs and their impact on the economy. The unemployment claims USA decreased in August and unemployment increased and fears are growing that the job market may decline further in the coming months to come.

Inflation Pressures Remain Broad

The data on inflation also indicated the ongoing pressure on prices. With the exception of volatile energy and food categories The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.3 percent in August, a rate that was similar to the pace of July. Costs of housing airfares, housing costs, and hotel rates were the main driving factors. Rent for owners' equivalent increased 0.4 percent the rates for US labor market increased by 2.3 percent, airline fares rose 5.9 percent, and the prices of used cars and trucks were up 1.0 percent.

On a year-to-year basis the core CPI was up 3.1 percent in August, which was the same as the July. In the Federal Reserve, which targets the goal of a 2% inflation rate through personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index is anticipating to cut interest rates by one quarter-point at its next meeting on Wednesday. The Fed cut rates were stopped in January because of uncertainty regarding tariffs, however persisting jobless claims four year high have raised expectations of ease.