- IIT Madras' new customisable electric standing wheelchair to empower disabled
- Can cash-strapped Pakistan carry a sustainable counter-terrorism Afghan policy?
- NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn’t kidnapped: Kota police
- BJP & Shiv Sena to work together for Maha CM's son Shrikant Shinde's third consecutive victory in Kalyan seat
- Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation
- Uncertainty over voting by refugees sheltered in Mizoram after violence in Manipur
- Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
- BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress
- Independence of EC not attributable to presence of CJI in selection committee, Centre tells SC
- Bhushan Gagrani takes charge as BMC Commissioner
Unidentified gunmen forcibly enter Pakistan's Gwadar Port, open firing
Highlights
Unidentified gunmen forcibly entered Gwadar Port Authority Complex in Pakistan and opened firing, a security official said.
Islamabad: Unidentified gunmen forcibly entered Gwadar Port Authority Complex in Pakistan and opened firing, a security official said.
A large contingent of police and security forces has reached the scene while the firing is going on Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn.
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
Majeed Brigade of Baloch Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attack.
Details are awaited.
