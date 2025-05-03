UNSC likely to meet soon to discuss India-Pak tensions

New York: UNSC may soon hold consultations on India–Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people. Ceasefire violations and diplomatic escalation continue. The UNSC could soon hold consultations on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, Greece’s Permanent Representative to the UN and current UNSC President, saying a meeting “might happen sooner rather than later.”

Speaking at a press briefing on the first day of Greece’s month-long UNSC presidency, Sekeris said the Council was “in close contact” and preparing for the possibility of discussions. He added that if a formal request was submitted, it would be “an opportunity to have views expressed” and possibly “help diffuse a bit [of the] tensions” between the nuclear-armed neighbours.