US asks Israel not to respond to attacks from Iran-backed Houthis
Highlights
Tel Aviv: The US has reportedly told Israel on Thursday not to respond to missile and drone attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, the media reported.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the US has told Israel to let the American military respond to the Houthis. The US has warships in the area and has shot down several of the missiles fired at Israel, while Israel has intercepted others, The Times of Israel reported.
Citing US and other government officials, the report says the US is concerned that an Israeli response could widen the current conflict.
