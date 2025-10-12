Live
US-China trade war escalates as Trump slaps 100% addl tariffs
Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a new round of trade measures targeting China, announcing plans to levy an additional 100 per cent...
Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a new round of trade measures targeting China, announcing plans to levy an additional 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports and introduce strict export controls on US-made critical software starting November 1. The move is expected to heighten trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump accused Beijing of taking an “extraordinarily aggressive” stance on trade and warned that the US would respond firmly. “Starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software,” Trump said.
Trump said the decision was prompted by reports that China intends to impose wide-ranging export restrictions on nearly all its products, describing the move as “a moral disgrace” in its dealings with other countries.
“It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them.
This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations.”
Trump further stated that the US would implement export controls on all critical software starting November 1, asserting that this measure applied solely to American policy and not to other nations facing similar threats.